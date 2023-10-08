ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Prisons Department procures devices to catch hidden mobile phones, metal items

October 08, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - New Delhi

A total of ₹1.5 crore has been spent on procuring the 10 non-linear junction detectors, an official said

The Hindu Bureau

The move is aimed at cracking down on violence in jails after the murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya on May 2 in the Tihar jail. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

With the aim of cracking down on violence in jails, the Delhi Prisons Department has procured 10 ‘non-linear junction detectors’ to prevent the inmates from smuggling mobile phones and metal objects inside the jail premises.

“To ensure the safety of convicts and undertrial prisoners, the department has procured the detectors that can trace objects buried at a depth of up to two feet in the ground or concrete,” a senior department official said on Saturday.

“We had ordered two non-linear junction detectors in 2021 and used them on a trial basis. The outcome was very satisfying, following which the department decided to procure more such devices from a US-based organisation, Orion,” the official said, adding that a total of ₹1.5 crore has been spent on the detectors.

The development comes after the murder of jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya on May 2 in the Tihar jail. The police had said that Tajpuriya was stabbed “92 times” with “improvised weapons” by four members of the rival Gogi gang. In response, the Prisons Department had issued a circular to remove “dangerous objects” from all prison wards.

