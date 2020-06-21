Delhi prison witnesses first COVID-19 death

Delhi prison witnessed its first COVID-19 death after a 62-year-old inmate, who was lodged in Mandoli jail passed away on June 15 in his sleep. There was no apparent cause of death. Later, he was tested positive for COVID-19 on June 20.

Following the due procedure, Director General (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel said, inquest proceedings were conducted by Metropolitan Magistrate and a COVID-19 test was conducted on the body, the result of which came as positive on Saturday.

Shared barrack with 28

The deceased identified as Kanwar Singh, was lodged in Central Jail number 14, Mandoli, and he was asymptomatic. He was lodged in senior citizen barrack and 28 other inmates were sharing the barrack with him.

The matter came to notice after some of the members of his barrack tried to wake him up. When he did not respond, the jail staff took him to the doctor who then declared him dead, officials said.

Singh was sent to the jail on July 6, 2018, after being convicted in a murder case at Aman Vihar police station, he said.

A COVID-19 test is being conducted on all the inmates of the barrack. However, the health of the other inmates are fine, the official said. A medical team is keeping watch on other inmates as well.

Delhi Prison comprises Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli Jail.

Till now, 23 inmates of Delhi Prison have been found positive for COVID-19. Of them, 16 recovered, while Singh died. While 45 prison staff have tested positive so far, seven of them have recovered, said jail officials.