Delhi positivity rate stays below 1% for sixth day

New Delhi

06 June 2021 03:38 IST

Delhi reported 414 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 14,28,863 on Saturday.

A total of 77,694 tests were done in a single day and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 0.53%. This is the sixth consecutive day, that the figure is below 1%.

The TPR had reached 36% on April 22 during the peak of the second wave.

Advertising

Advertising

The city also reported 60 deaths over 24 hours, pushing the toll to 24,557.

There are now 6,731 active cases in the Capital.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Satyendar Jain met the family of deceased ‘corona warrior’ Deep Chand, and handed over financial aid of ₹1 crore.

Later, he inspected works related to increasing the number beds at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsaly complex and Dr. Hedgewar Aarogya Sansthan.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi said it has now been almost two weeks since free vaccination of the 18-44 age group was stopped at government centres due to shortage, but “private hospitals continue to have huge supply and administer vaccines at expensive rates”.