Delhi pollution | Schools shut for week, construction works barred, govt. employees to work from home

New Delhi

13 November 2021 18:55 IST

Terming air pollution in Delhi-NCR an "emergency" situation, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre and the Delhi government on Saturday to take immediate measures

Following an emergency meeting over the state of air pollution in the city, the Delhi government decided to shut schools for a week, prohibit construction activities, and asked the government offices employees to work from home and private offices advised to do the same.

The Chief Minister, after an emergency meeting, told reporters that his government will also present a proposal for lockdown before the Supreme Court.

Also Read: Supreme Court says poor farmers cannot afford machinery for stubble management

Advertising

Advertising

Terming the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR an "emergency" situation, the Supreme Court asked the Centre and the Delhi government on Saturday to take immediate measures to improve the air quality and suggested steps such as stopping vehicles and clamping a lockdown in the national capital.

Mr. Kejriwal said the schools will remain closed for one week from Monday in view of high air pollution levels. Work from home will be implemented concerning government offices and a separate advisory on it will be issued for private offices, he said.

Construction activities will be prohibited in Delhi from November 14 to 17.

The Chief Minister said that pollution level is rising in Delhi due to stubble burning in neighbouring States and called upon all stakeholders to work together to combat it.

(with inputs from PTI)