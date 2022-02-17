Delhi Pollution Control Committee imposes fines worth ₹2.15 cr on violators of plastic rules

Closure notices were served to 23 units violating plastic rules

Closure notices were served to 23 units violating plastic rules

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has imposed fines amounting to ₹2.15 crore over the last few months on violators of different rules related to selling, storing of plastics and management of plastic waste, authorities said on Thursday. “DPCC has also issued closure notices to 23 units and closure directions to 10 units, which were non-compliant to the Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2017. Environmental damage compensation (EDC) of ₹15.2 lakh was imposed on these units,” an official statement said. The committee also conducted inspections at 140 units engaged in plastic waste recycling. Show cause notices were issued to 54 of these units and EDC of more than ₹2 crore were imposed on them, according to the statement.

The department is also working to implement a ban on specific single-use plastic items, which have “low utility and high littering potential”, from July, under the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, officials said.