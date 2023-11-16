Delhi pollution 15 times over WHO limit; air quality worsens to ‘severe’ category

November 16, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - New Delhi

The level of air pollution in the city recorded on Wednesday was about 15 times higher than the World Health Organization’s (WHO) permissible limit, showed data from the Central Pollution Control Committee’s (CPCB).

As per the data, the level of the chief pollutant PM2.5 — particulate matter that is 2.5 microns or less in diameter — in Delhi was 223.6 micrograms per cubic metre as of 8 p.m. on Wednesday. This was 14.9 times the WHO limit of 15 micrograms per cubic metre for a 24-hour period.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) reading for the day, as of 4 p.m., fell into the ‘severe’ category at 401. By 8 p.m., it improved slightly to 393, reaching the upper end of the ‘very poor’ category.

An AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, 401 and 450 ‘severe’, and 451 and 500 ‘severe plus’.

Air pollution spikes in Delhi and many other parts of north India during winter, mainly due to meteorological factors such lower wind speed as well as drop in temperature, and pollution from stubble burning adds to it.

According to the Central government’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality is likely to remain ‘very poor’ from Thursday to Saturday, with the outlook for subsequent six days also forecast at ‘very poor’.

