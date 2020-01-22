Delhi polls: Pawan Varma seeks clarity on JD(U)-BJP alliance

Following the announcement on Tuesday that the BJP, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Janata Dal (United) will jointly contest the Delhi Assembly polls, JD(U)’s national spokesperson Pawan K. Varma wrote a letter to party president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asking for “ideological clarity” on the alliance with the BJP beyond Bihar.

He sought Mr. Kumar’s opinion “especially at a time when the BJP, through the CAA-NPR-NRC combine, has embarked on a massive socially divisive agenda”.

“This is the first time that we will broadening and extending our party’s association with the BJP through a formal electoral alliance, beyond Bihar…I am deeply perplexed by this development and look to you for ideological clarity,” wrote Mr. Varma, who is also the JD(U) national general secretary.

In the two-page letter, Mr. Varma also reminded the CM of his confession to him about “grave apprehensions” regarding BJP-RSS combine.

“In my first meeting with you in Patna in August 2012 you had spoken to me at length and with conviction on why Narendra Modi and his policies are inimical for the country,” wrote Mr. Varma. “When you were leading the Mahagathbandhan you had openly made a call for RSS Mukt Bharat… these views articulated for a sustained period, are a matter of public record”.

The JD(U) will be contesting the Burari and Sangam Vihar seats in Delhi. It had earlier said it would fight in all 70 seats. The LJP will contest from Seemapuri.

Mr. Varma had earlier written a letter Mr. Kumar urging him to not support CAA, NRC and NPR.Party sources told The Hindu that Mr. Varma and JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor, have fallen out of Mr. Kumar’s proximity. The leaders also do not figure in the list of 20 star campaigners of JD(U) for the Delhi elections.

“I remember your confession to me about how the current BJP leadership has humiliated you. You maintained that the BJP is leading India into a ‘dangerous space’ and is destroying institutions and that there is a need for democratic and socialist forces within the country to regroup, a task for which you assigned a senior party official,” Mr. Varma wrote.

“If these are your real views, I fail to understand how the JD(U) is now extending its alliance with the BJP beyond Bihar when even long-standing allies of the BJP like the Shiromani Akali Dal, have refused to do so”, he wrote. Mr. Varma reached Patna on Tuesday to participate in a function and refuted speculations that he was going to join the Congress.