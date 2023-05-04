ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Police’s Special Cell spying on CM Arvind Kejriwal: AAP

May 04, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - New Delhi

AAP said that the higher powers behind this “spying” should be identified and strict action should be taken

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The AAP on May 4 alleged that Delhi Police’s Special Cell is being used to spy on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the past few days.

“I want to inform you that for the last three to four days [officials] of Special Cell of Delhi Police in plain clothes is spying on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The vehicles coming to the Chief Minister’s residence are being followed,” AAP MP Sanjay Singh said in a letter in Hindi to the Delhi Police Commissioner.

Mr. Singh also said that the higher powers behind this “spying” should be identified and strict action should be taken.

“I would like to humbly request you that a detailed investigation should be done in this regard and strict action should be taken against the police officers involved in this illegal and unconstitutional spying on Delhi CM,” Mr. Singh said in the letter.

