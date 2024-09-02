GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi police’s Special Cell arrests two members of Trans Yamuna-based gang

Published - September 02, 2024 12:33 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi police’s Special Cell has arrested two members of a Trans Yamuna-based gang who have been linked to multiple cases of extortion, robbery, carjacking and murder, said the police on Sunday.

The duo, Aman Sheikh and Asad Chaudhary, were allegedly planning an attack on a resident of the area, said an officer, adding that the arrests were part of a drive initiated by the Special Cell to actively nab gang members.

“We got information that Asad Chaudhary was scheduled to come to a park in Usmanpur to meet gang members. Subsequently, we laid a trap and arrested him,” said the officer.

He said a case under the Arms Act has been registered against both of them.

According to officials, Aman Sheikh was previously involved in a firing case at Welcome Police Station as well.

