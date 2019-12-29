Delhi police yet to procure Jamia violence CCTV footage

CCTV footage related to the alleged entry of police personnel inside the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) premises has emerged as a bone of contention between Delhi Police and the university administration, a police officer said on Saturday.

The CCTV footage is an important evidence in the case and carries crucial investigative value and is yet to be procured by the police close to a fortnight after the December 15 confrontation between anti-CAA protesters and the police.

A senior police officer claimed that the Jamia Nagar SHO had gone to the university to get the hard drives containing the CCTV recordings as it was needed in the ongoing investigation. But students gathered at the university and even the administration was unwilling to hand over the footage, the officer alleged.

The SHO came back without the footage. “CCTV footage are important evidence and during a meeting with the university administration, it had given in writing that it would hand over the recordings to the police. If anything happens to the recordings then it will fall under the offence of destruction of evidence,” said the officer.

“When the police detained JMI students on December 15, they made us sign a letter where it was mentioned that the CCTV footage would be provided to the police for investigation. They have asked for the footage and we said we are thinking about it. A policeman, who was sitting with me, got up as soon as the students arrived,” JMI Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmed Khan said.

The call on the footage will be taken on Monday as JMI has requested the Ministry of Human Resource Development for a judicial probe into the matter, said Mr. Khan, adding that the NHRC is also looking into the matter.