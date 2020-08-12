Delhi Police yet to file FIR in mob attack on 3 journalists

NEW DELHI:

The opposite party had lodged a complaint against the journalists for asking inciting questions that could have disrupted peace in the area, according to police

A day after three journalists were allegedly attacked by a mob in north-east Delhi while covering a story, the Delhi Police have not registered any case in the incident, according to a senior police officer on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) Ved Prakash Surya said police had received complaints from both the sides. An investigation had been ordered into the incident and based on its report, an FIR will be registered under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code.

One of the journalists said they had not been contacted by any police officer. They said they came to know that police would file a cross-FIR over the incident in order to put pressure on them.

Political editor of the magazine, Hartosh Singh Bal, on Tuesday tweeted that the three reporters were “surrounded by a mob & manhandled” while “working on stories on the anti-muslim violence in northeast delhi.”