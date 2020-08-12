Delhi Police yet to file FIR in mob attack on 3 journalists

A day after three journalists were allegedly attacked by a mob in north-east Delhi while covering a story, the Delhi Police have not registered any case in the incident, according to a senior police officer on Wednesday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) Ved Prakash Surya said police had received complaints from both the sides. An investigation had been ordered into the incident and based on its report, an FIR will be registered under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code.
The opposite party had lodged a complaint against the journalists for asking inciting questions that could have disrupted peace in the area, according to police.
One of the journalists said they had not been contacted by any police officer. They said they came to know that police would file a cross-FIR over the incident in order to put pressure on them.
Political editor of the magazine, Hartosh Singh Bal, on Tuesday tweeted that the three reporters were “surrounded by a mob & manhandled” while “working on stories on the anti-muslim violence in northeast delhi.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath