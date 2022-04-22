Delhi Police writes to ED to probe Ansar under PMLA

The Delhi Police Commissioner has written to the (ED) chief, asking him to initiate a probe against Jahangirpuri prime accused Mohd. Ansar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Ansar, 35, is among the 25 persons who have been arrested in the Jahangirpuri violence case so far. Two juveniles have also been apprehended.

Officers said that Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has written to the Director, ED, Sanjay Kumar Mishra, asking the agency to press charges under PMLA against Ansar.

An officer said that preliminary investigation has revealed that Ansar had purchased several properties allegedly using money earned from gambling. The officer added that the police has written to the ED asking for a probe on whether Ansar had received the money in his account through illegal means or if he was being funded by someone.

DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangani had earlier said Ansar had previous criminal involvements. He has been involved in two cases of assault and has also been booked five times under the Gambling Act and the Arms Act.

Ansar is also among the five persons who have been booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

Communal clashes had broken out in Jahangirpuri on April 16 when a “Shobha Yatra” was taken out in the area to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti. The violence snowballed into instances of stone-pelting and vandalism. Nine persons, including eight policemen, were left injured in the violence. A sub-Inspector, Meda Lal, sustained a gunshot injury.

The Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations Unit (IFSO) is also assisting the investigating team in analysing forensic evidence.