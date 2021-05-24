Delhi

Delhi Police write to Twitter over ‘manipulated media’ tag for toolkit tweet

The Delhi Police on May 24 wrote to Twitter, asking the firm to explain why it used the term ‘manipulated media’ on a post regarding ‘Congress Toolkit’.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has sought a response from Twitter, asking it to share information on what led it to mark the tweet as ‘manipulated media’.

Tweets by five more BJP leaders carry ‘manipulated media’ tag

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had recently posted a tweet regarding an alleged ‘Congress Toolkit’, which Twitter labelled ‘manipulated media.’

The Ministry of Information and Technology had also written to Twitter’s global team registering its objections.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2021 4:25:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-police-write-to-twitter-over-manipulated-media-tag-for-toolkit-tweet/article34633206.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY