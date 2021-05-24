Delhi Police write to Twitter over ‘manipulated media’ tag for toolkit tweet

Force asks firm to explain why it used the term

The Delhi Police on May 24 wrote to Twitter, asking the firm to explain why it used the term ‘manipulated media’ on a post regarding ‘Congress Toolkit’.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has sought a response from Twitter, asking it to share information on what led it to mark the tweet as ‘manipulated media’.

Tweets by five more BJP leaders carry ‘manipulated media’ tag

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had recently posted a tweet regarding an alleged ‘Congress Toolkit’, which Twitter labelled ‘manipulated media.’

The Ministry of Information and Technology had also written to Twitter’s global team registering its objections.