Delhi Police witnessing around 20 COVID-19 infections daily

Police Commissioner tells force to strictly implement norms

Concerned over the rise in cases of COVID-19 in the Delhi police department, Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava on Monday instructed the entire force to strictly implement necessary guidelines to prevent the spread of virus.

A senior police officer said that the police force is witnessing around 20 cases of COVID-19 daily. More than 2,500 policemen have tested positive till date and 15 have succumbed to the virus so far.

On Monday, Mr. Shrivastava, via videoconference, instructed all police personnel to revisit the circular and implement it completely.

In May, Mr. Shrivastava had issued a circular to all district DCPs and police heads of other units. As per the circular, all police personnel should wear masks and gloves and disinfect weapons, dragon light, computers and printers. Barracks at police stations should be sanitised on a daily basis.

The circular reads that each group should be appropriately rotated in a manner that 15-20% staffer is always on quarantine for a fixed period and available for duties any time, as per requirement.

The sentry, the first contact point at all police stations, should be equipped with face mask, face shield, full arm gloves, sanitiser and extra masks, it says. A thermal meter temperature handler, equipped with protective gear, is to be posted with the sentry at police stations.

The picket staffers should be more careful and make least possible close public contact and barricades being brought in to use should be sanitised along with reflectors, reads the circular.