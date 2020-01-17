Delhi Police wins battle on Chawla’s extradition

After waiting for two decades, Delhi Police has won the legal battle to extradite bookie Sanjeev Chawla from London, said a police officer on Thursday.

On Tuesday, a team of Delhi Police led by DCP Ramgopal Nayak had gone to London to attend a court hearing on the extradition case of Chawla.

“We had been pursuing this case for the last 20 years and we finally won. The procedure of Chawla’s extradition has begun and he will soon be brought to Delhi. The judges in London court were impressed and satisfied with the investigation and chargesheet prepared by Delhi Police,” said a police officer.

Chawla was allegedly involved in a match-fixing racket that was busted by Delhi Police in 2000.