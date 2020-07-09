Delhi Police website to post updated list of most-wanted criminals soon

NEW DELHI

09 July 2020 23:49 IST

List will be shared with all units to focus on the dreaded ones

A senior Delhi police officer said that they will update the list of most-wanted criminals and soon upload the same on their website as per due procedure. The Delhi Police official website does not post pictures of Delhi’s most-wanted criminals.

After the arrest of U.P.’s most-wanted gangster Vikas Dubey in Madhya Pradesh, Delhi Police has instructed all of its units to update the list of most-wanted criminals in the city. The list will be shared with all Delhi Police units in order to nab criminals with a bounty on their head at the earliest.

A senior police officer said that before uploading picture on the website or publishing it in newspapers, they required court permission. “Under CrPC Section 82, it is clearly mentioned that the court may also, if it thinks fit, direct a copy of the proclamation to be published in a daily newspaper circulating in the place in which such person ordinarily resides. We follow all due procedure before publishing the list on the website,” said the officer.

The officer added that after the Delhi police prepare the list of most-wanted, it is sent to the office of Commissioner of Police for requisite permission over reward amount.

As per the Delhi police website, the pictures of a terrorist were uploaded in 2010 and that of a rape accused was uploaded in 2015. A list of criminals was uploaded this year with reward amount, but no pictures were uploaded. The reward amount gets revised after reviewing the offences of the criminal.

“In Delhi, there are more than 20 dreaded criminals wanted on various heinous crimes. The list include names of criminals like Kapil Sangwan, Jyoti Sangwan, Rohit Chaudhary, Hashim Baba and many others. Police teams are regularly working on them,” said a police officer.

In March, Delhi’s most-wanted gangster, Jitender Maan alias Gogi (29), who was carrying a bounty of ₹6.5 lakh on his head, was arrested by Delhi Police along with his three accomplices, from Gurugram.