Delhi police use animation to explain ‘conspiracy’ in riots

NEW DELHI

26 February 2021 01:00 IST

Special Cell submits third supplementary chargesheet in Karkardooma court

Delhi Police Special Cell on Wednesday submitted in Karkardooma court the third supplementary chargesheet in Delhi riots case that has been supported by animation to explain that the riots were the part of ‘large-scale conspiracy’, said a senior police officer.

The court has yet to take cognisance in the chargesheet filed.

The Special Cell investigating the alleged ‘large-scale conspiracy’ behind the north-east Delhi riots has arrested 15 people under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Advertising

Advertising

A senior police officer said that the third supplementary chargesheet mainly focused on evidence that they got after forensic laboratory report and other technical examinations that were pending in the case.

For the first time, the police said, they have used animation to explain how CCTVs in Chandbagh area, where constable Ratan Lal was killed by rioters, were either damaged or turned in other direction around 20 minutes before the riot broke out in the area. In the violence, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) and other policemen sustained serious injuries, while Lal was killed.

Pre-planned attack

“We have identified the rioters after analysing CCTV footage of the area when they were functioning and with the help of facial recognition system, tallied those with ones seen in mobile videos of the violence and the mobile locations of the suspects. It was clearly seen how all CCTVs in the locality were made dysfunctional, while CCTVs located in other areas were functioning fine. It establishes that the violence was not spontaneous but it was well planned. In CCTV footage, suspects were seen armed with modified weapons made of iron-cutting tools,” the officer added.

In one of the cases, during investigation, they found that around 35 cameras located in a lane in Chandbagh area were “dysfunctional” and in a mobile video, a large group of rioters were seen using the same lane. It establishes that the attack was preplanned, he added.