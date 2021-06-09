Delhi Police trace missing rapper in M.P.

On May 2, he had posted on Instagram suggesting that he was going to end his life

A 23-year-old city-based rapper who had gone missing a week ago, after posting a note on social media, was traced by a Delhi Police team on Wednesday.

On May 2, he had posted on Instagram suggesting that he was going to end his life. The police said they received information that the rapper, Aditya Tiwari, was at his friend’s house in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

A police team was sent to Jabalpur from where he was traced on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Will be questioned

Mr. Tiwari is being brought back to the Capital where he will be questioned for his step, the police said. The youth’s mother, Deepa Dhingra, had lodged a kidnapping case after he went missing, the police said.

In her report last week, Ms. Dhingra, a Vasant Kunj resident, said her son had been missing. She also mentioned in the report that her son had posted a suicide note on Instagram and his mobile phone was later found switched off, a senior officer said.

“I was informed that Aditya was traced in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. I have no idea what he was doing there. He has a very big friend circle across India. When he will come home, I will ask him to take bath and cook his favourite dish. I will not ask him any questions. Will just let him do what he wants to. He loves playing on PlayStation,” Ms. Dhingra said.

Mr. Tiwari is pursuing MBA from IP University and is currently in final year.