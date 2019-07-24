Delhi Police to weed out dubious officers

All district DCPs in the city have been ordered to scan the records of policemen under their jurisdiction and sack those involved in criminal activities.

The order, which was issued by the Vigilance Department of the Delhi Police on July 19, stated that “deadwood” and “dark sheep” personnel suitable for compulsory retirement on a premature basis should be sacked with immediate effect. On Tuesday, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik held a law and order meeting with all district DCPs and SHOs at the Delhi Police Headquarters asking them to take action immediately.

Doubtful integrity

The notice states that personnel should be identified on the basis of doubtful integrity, moral turpitude, habitual absentee, alcoholism or drug addiction and indiscipline.

On July 19, a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector was held by the Central Bureau of Investigation for demanding ₹20 lakh from a man to settle the case.