Delhi Police to verify bus drivers, staff

In the wake of the Hyderabad gang-rape case, the Delhi Police has instructed personnel to carry out extensive patrolling and conduct a verification drive of vehicles used for public transport across the city.

A senior officer said all district DCPs and PCR units have been instructed to extensively patrol highways, dark stretches and locations infamous for consumption of liquor in the open.

“We have also instructed all Station House Officers [SHOs] to conduct verification drive of drivers and other staff of gramin seva, private buses and heavy vehicles coming from other States,” said the officer.

He added that policemen will visit parking areas for such vehicles and prepare a databank of driver and staff members by clicking their photo and taking a photocopy of their IDs.

“Random checking has been ordered at unauthorised parking areas and at borders where commercial vehicles usually park before entering the city. We have also instructed the officers to check the status of CCTVs installed in various locations under their jurisdictions,” the officer added.

The police said instructions were issued after the Hyderabad incident and an urgent meeting of all senior officers was called.

In the meeting, the massive drive was ordered on four points that include patrolling on highways, dark stretches, infamous drinking locations and verification of drivers.

“We are also holding a meeting with transporters and bus owners where they will be instructed to sensitize their staff about women safety,” said the officer. Traffic police have also been instructed to seize the vehicles used in public transport but are operating without required documents, the officer added.

A PCR will be stationed at dark stretches to rule out any untoward incident. “We have also instructed police personnel to check the status of accused of crime against women who are out on bail. After December 2012, Delhi police had made lot of changes in terms of women security and keep updating security measures with latest technology.,” said an officer.