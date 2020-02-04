Delhi police to soon get RFID-tagged weapons

In a major step towards modernising its armory, the Delhi police will soon attach Radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags to its assault weapons to prevent misuse.

On February 1, the Delhi police issued tender for procurement of 6,000 RFID tags and readers, as well as fingerprint scanners and software for the system.

As per the tender document, the Delhi police are introducing a state-of-the-art weapons management system with web cameras to automate reporting and allotment of tagged weapons to police personnel after biometric (fingerprint) authentication.

A police officer said that the new system will help manage details of each weapon and ammunition. It will be able to identify the weapon through the tag. Biometric authentication will display details of the user, including a photograph, for the issuance of weapons and ammunition.

Greater accountability

“After identifying the allotted arms/ammunition, the system should also be able to biometrically identify the personnel when they return weapons/ammunition after duty,” read the tender document.

The system will track when a weapon was issued, returned and stored, the officer said, adding that it will also be easy to track the weapon’s history, recording the chain of custody. RFID tags will also help in weapons tracking, said the officer.

The police officer said that they have requested for suitable mini-tags that can be mounted on a wooden or metal surface. It should further be tamper proof and water proof.

“At present we have a manual system to maintain records. Audit of weapons is time consuming and requires a lot of personnel. The new technology will provide armories with a strong auditing and security system. In the first phase, 6,000 weapons will be tagged; after the trial, it will be implemented on other weapons,” the officer added.