Delhi Police to renovate infra along G20 delegates' routes

More than 50 police stations and around 30 police pickets and booths will be improved by replacing or renovating damaged signage, gates and boundary walls

March 04, 2023 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Areas on route of the delegates, near their places of stay and tentative places of their visits will be renovated.

| Photo Credit: Reuters

A number of Delhi Police stations, booths, and pickets on the routes to be taken by foreign delegates during the G20 Summit in New Delhi later this year or those closer to their places of stay are set to get a facelift, officials said on March 4.

They said more than 50 police stations and around 30 police pickets and booths mostly in New Delhi and Southwest district will get a facelift. The plan includes replacing or renovating damaged signage, gates and boundary walls.

An order approved by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora stated that DCP (GM, Operation), Delhi Police Housing Corporation Ltd., has been nominated as the nodal officer for this project.

"He will ascertain the requisitions from concerned local police, traffic police and other units by identifying such building infrastructures, booths pickets and kiosks falling on route of the delegates, near their places of stay and tentative places of their visits," the order added.

Officials said a survey was conducted to identify the police infrastructure and booths to be renovated.

"These are those infrastructures which fall on the routes that would be taken by the foreign delegates coming to attend the G20 Summit. The routes to be taken mostly falls under the New Delhi and Southwest districts of the Delhi Police," a senior officer said.

G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. The next G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.

