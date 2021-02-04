Delhi Police to probe ‘international conspiracy’ to ‘defame’ India

NEW DELHI

04 February 2021 17:22 IST

An FIR has been registered after a Twitter handle had shared a "toolkit" but deleted it later. No names have been mentioned, a Delhi Police officer said.

The Delhi Police cyber cell has registered an FIR to investigate an "international conspiracy" to defame the country, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

He said that they have registered an FIR after a Twitter handle had shared a "toolkit" but deleted it later. No names have been mentioned in the FIR, the officer said.

Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner of Police said that an FIR had been registered under section 124A (Sedition), 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy). He added that it also aims at waging social cultural and economic war against India.

“Delhi Police is monitoring social media in connection with the Kisan agitation. In the process, Delhi police has identified more than 300 SM [social media] handles, which have been used for pushing hateful and malicious content. These handles are being used by some organisations/ individuals having [a] vested interest and they are spreading disaffection against Govt. of India," said Mr Ranjan.

Police said that in the context of Kisan agitation, while the farmers may not even be aware as to what forces are guiding their actions and setting their agenda, there were clear indicators that hostile “deep state actors” were either behind it or would join in to exploit the sentiments.

In the process of monitoring of social media, one document titled toolkit was uploaded through one of the handles on a particular social media platform, said the officer.

A preliminary enquiry has revealed that the toolkit in question appears to have been created by an allegedly pro-Khalistan organisation Poetic Justice Foundation.