Dummy IEDs to keep policemen on their toes 

June 18, 2022 23:00 IST

Delhi Police to ‘plant’ explosives randomly

The Delhi police will “plant” dummy improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in areas of high footfall in each of the 15 districts to check the level of alertness of the local police.

An order was issued by the Special Cell unit of the city police.

Follow protocol

As soon as the district police detects the dummy IED, regular protocol of handling such a situation like cordoning off the area, using sandbags for buttressing and calling the bomb disposal team must be followed, the officer said.

The officer said high footfall areas should be patrolled and the installed CCTV cameras should be monitored regularly.

A similar incident took place on January 14 when an unattended bag containing an IED was found at Ghazipur flower market. Officers from Special Cell, NSG’s bomb detection and disposal unit along with fire tenders had diffused the device.