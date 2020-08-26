Delhi Police to get smarter with e-beat book system

With facial recognition software, details of suspects can be accessed on the spot, increasing productivity

To reduce the burden of beat constables and increase their efficiency, the Delhi police is set to introduce e-beat book system, beginning with South-West district and 14 other police stations in the city.

Devender Arya, DCP (South-West) said that physical infrastructure like mobile set and SIM cards are in place and they are in the final phase of updating entries like prominent locations, details of religious places, RWAs, details of banks and ATMs in the e-book.

Facial recognition

“The important places will be geo-mapped in the e-book that will save time in case of any emergency. The e-beat book will have facial recognition software and dossiers of criminals. The details of the suspects and wanted criminals will be synchronised with the e-book and can be access in real-time basis,” said Mr. Arya.

He said that like at present, if a beat constable nabs any suspect during checking, he needs to take the suspect to the nearest police station and check his records manually. This is a time-taking process. But in case of an e-beat book, with the help of facial recognition software, the details will be accessed on the spot that will increase productivity of the policeman.

A police officer said that with the help of mobile service providers, they will have live location of a caller in distress and it will further reduce their response time.

The e-beat book will be given to each police beat in a police station. For better monitoring, the e-book has been given to divisional officer and SHO.

“The details of stolen or robbed vehicle will be updated real time and it will flash for all beat constables. A beat constable at a barricade checking can verify any vehicle on the spot.

The officer said that the best feature of the e-beat book is that the beat constable can access the crime data and criminal records on the spot. In case the suspect’s face does not match, the details can be searched with the help of name and father’s name.