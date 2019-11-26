Delhi police to celebrate ‘Constitution Day’

The Delhi police will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution by reading the Preamble on Tuesday.

An order has been issued from the Lieutenant-Governor’s office regarding the celebration and around 80,000 Delhi police personnel will take part in it.

Circular issued

The office of Delhi Police Commissioner has issued a circular to all district DCPs and heads of other units stating that on the occasion of ‘Constitution Day’ on November 26, the Preamble shall be read out by the Commissioner, Amulya Patnaik, at 11 a.m. at Conference Hall of new police headquarters.

All officers of the rank of ACP and above posted at the PHQ should be present in the conference hall.

“All police personnel posted at various police stations and other units will read the Preamble in the presence of their reporting heads. It is mandatory for all. We have requested locals and others to join the celebration. We will also be reading the fundamental duties, an important feature of the Constitution,” said a police officer.

Another officer said that the instructions have been passed on to all Station House Officers (SHOs) to ensure full attendance during the celebration and the photographs of the celebration to be sent to their seniors. “We are very much aware of our rights but least do our duties mentioned in the Constitution. We will pledge to the fundamental duties and adopt them in our life. I am witnessing such a mega event for the first time in my career,” said the officer.

“We have also requested Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) and other private institutions to organise similar celebration,” said another officer.