Delhi

Delhi Police to address queries regarding lockdown through social media

Police personnel stopping commuters during lockdown in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic at Delhi- UP Border in Ghazipur, New Delhi on March 24, 2020.

Police personnel stopping commuters during lockdown in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic at Delhi- UP Border in Ghazipur, New Delhi on March 24, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

“Tweet your query with the hashtag #LockdownQuery between 5-6 PM today and we will answer it for you,” Delhi Police tweeted

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said it will be replying to queries regarding the lockdown in the national capital through social media.

“Hi! Delhi. If you have any question on the #Lockdown, tweet your query with the hashtag #LockdownQuery between 5-6 PM today and we will answer it for you. #StayAtHomeSaveLives,” the Delhi Police tweeted using it’s official handle.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a complete lockdown in the national capital till March 31 in order to control the spread of coronavirus.

Also Read
&nbsp;

COVID-19 | Follow directions of AAP government or face strict action, warns Kejriwal

 

The same day, the Delhi Police imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC till March 31, banning protests and other gatherings.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code bans assembly of four or more people at a place.

Delhi has reported 30 cases of COVID-19 so far.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 24, 2020 4:52:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-police-to-address-queries-regarding-lockdown-through-social-media/article31153517.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY