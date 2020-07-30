Delhi police team attacked during raid in Rajasthan

NEW DELHI

30 July 2020 23:26 IST

They had come to nab 2 gang members but were held captive by locals, goons

A team of Delhi Police suffered minor injuries after they were allegedly attacked by local residents and aides of a wanted criminal, whose house they were going to raid in Bharatpur district in Rajasthan, said a senior officer on Thursday.

“Eight police personnel were held captive by villagers after all the exit routes were blocked. Villagers attacked the police cars with stones. The team was rescued only after senior Rajasthan police officers intervened,” added the officer.

FIR against conman

The police said that an FIR was registered at Chanakyapuri police station on the complaint of a victim who claimed that he was conned by a man who posed as a CISF officer.

The conman had put up an advertisement regarding sale of his two-wheeler on a website. When the victim showed interest in purchasing the vehicle, the conman managed to get ₹34,000 transferred in his account. Later, he stopped taking the victim’s calls.

During probe, a man identified as Irfan, hailing from Nuh in Haryana was held. He disclosed that he and his gang members put fake advertisements of vehicles for sale and introduced themselves as Army officers to get customers. Location of the two absconding gang members was traced to a village on Haryana-Rajasthan border.

“A team reached near the village on Wednesday, and following the protocol, informed the local police station about the raid. Thereafter, the team left for the raid. The accused were nabbed, however, the villagers attacked the police team and got the accused freed,” added the officer.

The police team reached Kho police station and informed about the incident. An FIR was registered against the villagers. “Locals were throwing stones from terrace and blocked all exit points,” said a policeman, who was part of the raid.