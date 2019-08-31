Delhi police submit chargesheet against AAP legislator Sharma

The Delhi police submitted a chargesheet against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Narayan Dutt Sharma in a case of threatening and abusing a woman officer working on a project under the Department of Women and Child Development (DCWD).

The chargesheet has been submitted at a Metropolitan Magistrate court in Saket on Friday.

A woman officer with DCWD in her police compliant on March 17, 2018, alleged that the MLA abused her during a phone conversation. Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered under IPC section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) at Badarpur police station.

‘Used filthy language’

In her compliant, the woman officer said that she had directed to vacate a building in Badarpur extension where children were taught as the building was in a dilapidated state. But Mr. Sharma wanted to continue the classes in the same building and opposed her decision as it falls under his constituency. She made him aware of the situation but he got infuriated and used filthy language over phone.

The complainant alleged that she had received a call from the office of AAP MLA Narain Dutt Sharma and over the phone, Mr. Sharma started shouting at her and used filthy language and threatened her.

Technical evidence

“During the investigation, we have recorded statements of the complainant and the people who were present around her when she was attending the phone call. We have other technical evidences in the case that have been added in the chargesheet,” said a police officer.