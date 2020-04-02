Delhi Police stops buses with foreign tourists amid lockdown

Two buses carrying “foreign tourists” were stopped by the Delhi traffic police at the India Gate traffic signal on Thursday afternoon amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, Swaraj Express television news channel reported.

An official of the Delhi Police told The Hindu that the movement of the buses ferrying foreign tourists had “special permission” from the Ministry of External Affairs to “evacuate” tourists stranded in different parts of the country by the lockdown enforced by authorities to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The buses were stopped but allowed to go after the driver and tour manager produced requisite permission from MEA and other concerned authorities,” added the police official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The buses were reportedly heading towards Indira Gandhi International Airport from Dehradun, the news channel reported.