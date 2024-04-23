GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi Police steps up vigil for Hanuman Jayanti, paramilitary forces deployed in Jahangirpuri

Stringent security measures have been taken in view of the communal clash that broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri in 2022, the police said

April 23, 2024 11:49 am | Updated 12:03 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Delhi Police beefed up security and paramilitary forces were deployed in Jahangirpuri on April 23 to keep vigil during the shobha yatra to be taken out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, officials said.

Stringent security measures have been taken in view of the communal clash that broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri in 2022, the police said.

The police have also intensified security arrangements across the National Capital, particularly areas where shobha yatras will be taken out.

"A robust security plan has been made for the shobha yatra in Jahangirpuri and we are also trying to confine the procession to a limited area. Police force, along with paramilitary forces, will keep strict vigil," a senior police officer said.

The officer further warned of strict action against anyone breaching the law and order situation.

"We have asked all the SHOs of Northwest district to stay on alert and to keep their sources on alert too. SHOs were directed to attend every distress call immediately and to monitor any such situation by visiting personally. We have also asked the fire department to stay on alert," said the officer.

