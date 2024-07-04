Delhi police step up security outside Rahul Gandhi’s residence 

The Delhi police on Wednesday increased security outside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s residence following intelligence inputs that right-wing groups might cause disturbance there over his “BJP MPs-not-Hindu remark” in the Lok Sabha.

The measure came two days after Mr. Gandhi in his maiden speech as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha questioned the BJP’s Hindu credentials and said who call themselves Hindus are engaged in “violence and hate round the clock”.

According to sources, a platoon of the paramilitary forces has been deployed around his residence as the local police suspected that right-wing groups may gather with placards or hoardings there.

The Congress leader already enjoys Z-plus advanced liaison (ASL), which is the second highest level of protection after the Special Protection Group cover.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged a protest against Mr. Gandhi over the issue and sought an apology from him.

The protesters assembled near Jaisalmer House and tried to march towards the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road, raising slogans against the leader and his party.

In a bid to reach to the Congress office, the protesters tried to broke through police barricades. Several BJP leaders were detained by the police.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said insulting Hindu culture and “calling Hindus terrorists” is part of Mr. Gandhi’s electoral strategy.

He said on one hand, they claim terrorism has no religion, and on the other hand, they call Hindus “violent”.

“If Hindus were violent, temples would have already been built in place of mosques in Kashi and Mathura,” he said referring to the alleged destruction of Hindu shrines by medieval Muslim rulers.

“Rahul Gandhi has insulted the entire Indian culture and must apologise to the people of the country. The BJP will take this issue to every household in Delhi and make everyone aware of his statement,” Mr. Sachdeva said.

Bangalore South Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya as well the BJP’s Delhi MPs also joined the protest.

Mr. Surya called Mr. Gandhi’s statement an “unforgivable crime”.

North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari said Hindus across the country need to decide for how long they could tolerate such insults. He claimed that the Congress leaders have been insulting Hindu deities for long. “In this situation, all Hindus in the country need to think and respond at every level,” he said.

