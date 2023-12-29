ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi police step up security for New Year eve

December 29, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi police will deploy over 12,000 personnel to ensure smooth movement of traffic and 250 teams will be tasked with checking drunken driving ahead of the New Year celebrations, an official said on Thursday.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S.S. Yadav said the traffic moving towards Connaught Place will be regulated after 8 p.m. on Sunday as a large footfall is expected in the area on the New Year eve.

He said special cameras are being installed to prosecute traffic violators and the police personnel will be carrying breathalysers to detect drunk drivers. “Vehicles will be towed away if found parked improperly,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

DCP (North East) Joy Tirkey said the police will act strictly against hooliganism and will impound vehicles of those found performing stunts. He said triple riding will also not be allowed.

The DCP said the police personnel will be working in two shifts and all station house officers (SHO) officers have been ordered to hit the ground in order to maintain law and order.

The city police have also mapped the areas where higher footfall is expected.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US