Delhi police step up security for New Year eve

December 29, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi police will deploy over 12,000 personnel to ensure smooth movement of traffic and 250 teams will be tasked with checking drunken driving ahead of the New Year celebrations, an official said on Thursday.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S.S. Yadav said the traffic moving towards Connaught Place will be regulated after 8 p.m. on Sunday as a large footfall is expected in the area on the New Year eve.

He said special cameras are being installed to prosecute traffic violators and the police personnel will be carrying breathalysers to detect drunk drivers. “Vehicles will be towed away if found parked improperly,” he said.

DCP (North East) Joy Tirkey said the police will act strictly against hooliganism and will impound vehicles of those found performing stunts. He said triple riding will also not be allowed.

The DCP said the police personnel will be working in two shifts and all station house officers (SHO) officers have been ordered to hit the ground in order to maintain law and order.

The city police have also mapped the areas where higher footfall is expected.