Delhi Police spying on Kejriwal, says AAP, calls it ‘Modi govt.’s Snoopgate’

May 05, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday charged the Delhi Police Special Cell with spying on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the past few days, terming it a “security risk” for the CM.

Decrying the “Modi government’s Snoopgate”, senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the police personnel of interrogating visitors at the CM’s residence.

Rajya Sabha members Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh have written to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora over the last two days, seeking a probe into the matter.

When reached for a response, the Delhi police spokesperson did not comment on the allegations. However, a senior officer of the Special Cell described the allegations as baseless, adding that a team of Special Branch officers had been deployed near the CM’s house for his security.

“Police officers have been deployed in the area as part of a routine exercise to maintain law and order, and provide security to the CM and other dignitaries. The officers even showed their ID cards to AAP leaders and told them why they were deployed,” the officer said.

Unlike in other States, the police department here reports to the Centre, not to the Delhi government.

‘AAP frustrated’

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the controversy was AAP’s attempt at diverting attention from the allegations of spending ₹45 crore of public money.

“AAP leaders are frustrated as Arvind Kejriwal has lost his image of a common man,” said Mr. Kapoor.

In his letter to the Delhi police chief, Mr. Singh sought strict action “against the police officers involved in the illegal and unconstitutional spying on the Delhi CM”.

“Many police officers are roaming around the Delhi CM’s house in plain clothes throughout the day. They say they are from Delhi Police’s Special Cell and have been assigned a ‘special task from above’. Is spying on the Delhi CM in the guise of this ‘special task’ allowed? Under which laws are the police spying on the CM?” Mr. Singh said.

