Delhi Police slaps UAPA on second Pinjra Tod activist

The police have filed an FIR against Devangana Kalita, who is associated with the ‘Pinjra Tod’ group, under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with a case related to communal violence in north-east Delhi in February, a police officer said on Friday.

The officer alleged that Mr. Kalita was allegedly part of a conspiracy to incite the riots and indulged in unlawful activities. She has also been charged under various sections related to sedition, attempt to murder, murder, criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth etc, said the police.

Ms. Kalita is currently under judicial custody in another case related to the Delhi riots. This is the fourth case in which she has been arrested in a span of a few weeks — two of the other cases are connected to the riots; and one is related to violence during anti-CAA protests in Daryaganj in December last year.

She was arrested on May 23 in a case related to rioting in north-east Delhi.

While the court had granted her bail the next day in the case, she was immediately arrested by the Crime Branch in connection with a murder case related to the riots. On May 30, she was arrested in a case related to violence in Daryaganj.

The court had granted bail to her in the case.

Another member of Pinjra Tod group and JNU student Natasha Narwal has also been booked under the UAPA in a riot case.