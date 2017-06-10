Delhi Police SI’s son held for rape

The 23-year-old son of a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector has been arrested by the Gurugram Police for allegedly raping a widow and her minor daughter on several occasions for over a month and filming the act on his mobile phone.

Met over a month ago

Ashish had met the 35-year-old woman in a market at Rajindra Park here over a month ago. The victim told the police that she had told Ashish about her husband’s death a year ago and also shared her address with him. Ashish allegedly landed at her house a day later in the evening when her children, son aged 11 years and daughter aged 15 years, were away and assaulted her.

He returned the next day, raped the woman and filmed the act on his mobile phone, stated the complaint. He continued to rape the woman for several days and even assaulted her teenage daughter on many occasions. The complainant said Ashish had also filmed her daughter’s assault on his phone and threatened to make the videos public.

The accused, a resident of Amar Colony in east Gokulpur in Delhi, was caught by the woman’s family and neighbours when he visited her house at Vishnu Garden on Friday afternoon. The police were also informed.

Rajindra Park police station SHO Inspector Ajay Vir Bhadana said his phone was seized and he was sent to jail after being produced in court. “The victims were medically examined and their statements recorded before a Magistrate.”

A case under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and relevant Sections under POCSO Act has been registered.