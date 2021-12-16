Delhi Police signs MoU with law university to train personnel

Delhi Police on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Law University (NLU) for training of officers and investigators.

The police said that they have joined hands to evolve and impart comprehensive legal education at all levels of basic police training. According to the statement, “the partnership aims to disseminate legal knowledge and processes among police personnel and to make them aware about their role in the national development through short-term courses, lectures, seminars, workshops and conferences”.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said, “Seventy per cent of our battle in investigation is fought in the court of law and strong legal foundation is very significant for securing conviction in any case. Keeping this in mind, investigation has been separated from other law and order duties and a separate wing has been dedicated for this at a police station-level.”

The NLU has designed the module of legal subjects for police officers inducted at different levels i.e. DANIPS officers, sub-inspectors etc. The programmes include relevant law-oriented learning for police officers through case studies, role plays and other practical methods, the statement said.