Delhi Police sends notice to Twitter over child pornography content on platform

The microblogging site said it will continue to aggressively fight online child sexual abuse

The Delhi Police has sent a notice to microblogging site Twitter seeking details about the steps taken by it against circulation of child pornographic content on its platform, a senior officer said on Wednesday. He said the notice was sent on Tuesday.

The police have sought to know the steps taken by the Twitter officials concerned against child sexual abuse content on their platform and details of the accounts circulating such material.

Case registered

The Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Twitter following a complaint by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). The case was registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the IT Act, the police said.

This comes days after NCPCR asked Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy to explain why no action had been taken against Twitter as per its letter to the Delhi Police dated May 29.

In its letter, the NCPCR had asked Delhi Police to book Twitter on the basis of its recent inquiry in which it had found that child sexual abuse material was easily available on its platform.

For its part, Twitter said it has a zero tolerance policy for child sexual exploitation, adding that it will continue to invest in technology and tools that are essential to stay ahead of this issue.

Replying to a query on the FIR against it for allegedly allowing access to child pornography on its platform, a Twitter spokesperson said: “Twitter has a zero tolerance policy for child sexual exploitation and we have a proactive approach to combating sexual exploitation of minors on our service.”

The spokesperson added that the company has been at the forefront of responding to the evolving challenge of preventing the exploitation of children on Internet and will continue to aggressively fight online child sexual abuse. “We will continue to invest in proactive detection and removal of content that violates Twitter rules and work with law enforcement and NGO partners in India to tackle the issue,” the spokesperson said.

It added that all viewing, sharing, or linking to child sexual exploitation material, regardless of the intent, contributes to the re-victimisation of the depicted children and is prohibited on the platform.

It further pointed out that in 2019, the company had launched a feature, in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs and NGOs in India to blacklist specific child sexual exploitation search keywords in Hindi, English, Bengali and Kannada.