Delhi police seize 130 kg Afghan heroin in Mumbai

In an ongoing operation against drugs, the Delhi police on Friday seized 260 jute bags containing 130 kg of soaked and dried Afghan heroin from a container in Navi Mumbai.

The raid was conducted by the Delhi police special cell.

A police officer said that the consignment originated from Islam Qila, Herat, Afghanistan, and came by sea to Mumbai via Bandar Abbas, Iran.

The drugs were imported under the cover of basil seed consignment.

“We have arrested two more accused, including one Delhi-based mastermind and one Kandahari Afghan national,” the officer added.

He added that it was a rare seizure of landlocked Afghanistan’s heroin taking the sea route to India.

The total recoveries in the ongoing operation now exceed 330 kg, with a street value of about ₹1,320 crore.