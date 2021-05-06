Delhi Police seeks undertaking from officers not willing to get jab

NEW DELHI

06 May 2021 23:39 IST

158 policemen test positive for COVID-19 on Thursday

After finding out that 8% Delhi police personnel are yet to be vaccinated, Delhi Police demanded undertaking from the officers who are not willing to get the COVID-19 vaccines due to health reasons.

On Thursday, a total of 158 policemen tested positive for COVID-19. As many as 61 policemen have died due to the disease since the beginning of pandemic last year.

The officer said that after it was found that 17 Delhi police personnel, each having received only the first vaccine shot, had succumbed to the second COVID-19 wave and sudden surge of positive cases in the force, all district DCPs and heads of other units were asked to provide updated data of vaccination of policemen.

It was found that only 94% of around 90,000 police personnel have been vaccinated. As many as 74,109 policemen have received their first dose of vaccine, while 64,407 have got both doses.

Muktesh Chander, Special CP and Nodal Officer (Covid) said that some police personnel have not received even the first dose of vaccine, despite knowing that vaccination minimises the effect of the virus on an infected person. Since policemen have more chances of getting infected, it is expected that they take both doses of vaccine, unless advised otherwise by doctors at vaccination centres.

The order further reads that all district/unit DCPs, including higher offices where police personnel work and are not allocated to districts/units, shall be advised to get vaccinated and ascertain the reasons for not having done so and send a report to their respective Special CPs for briefing to Commissioner of Police.

As per Delhi police, 12,308 policemen have tested positive and around 3,500 are under treatment.