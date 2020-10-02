Delhi Police seek action against 4 Punjab policemen

They escorted Cong. leader during stir

Delhi Police have written to Punjab Police to take action against four policemen, who were deployed as security of Punjab Youth Congress president, said a senior police officer on Thursday.

The officer said that during the investigation, it was found that vehicles of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members and the truck loaded with tractor that was later set on fire near India Gate, was escorted by a vehicle carrying four Punjab policemen.

“Punjab policemen told that they were in the security of Punjab Youth Congress (PYC) president Brinder Dhillon, who brought them to Delhi to attend a political event. They were unaware of the protest at India Gate. The policemen also didn’t follow protocol and never informed Delhi Police about their entry into Delhi,” said the officer. He added that they have enough evidences on the presence of Punjab policemen during the protest. A letter has been written to Punjab Police for strict action against them.

On Tuesday, Delhi Police arrested Birender Singh Dhillon and many other IYC members in connection with the tractor-burning incident near India Gate on Monday morning against farm bills.