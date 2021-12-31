Delhi police revise SOPs as cases rise

The Delhi police revised the standard operating procedure amid rising COVID-19 cases in the Capital, even as an IPS officer with the Special Cell tested positive for the ‘Omicron’ variant, officers said on Thursday.

In the revised SOPs, the police said immunity booster kits and COVID protection kits are being arranged for distribution as and when required. Liaison Officers are required to get in touch with local hospitals and reserve beds for police personnel, in case the need arises. Quarantine rooms are also being arranged for those staying outside Delhi, they said.

Tested twice at airports

The IPS officer who tested positive for Omicron was sent to London to take Singh’s physical custody along with an ACP and an Inspector. Police said that an extradition request against Singh, a resident of Southall in London, was sent to the United Kingdom in 2020 and based on the request, Singh was arrested by the U.K. police in February. The trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court was concluded in November and Singh put forward his consent for extradition to India.

The officer, who had gone to London to extradite alleged drug supplier Harvinder Singh, is the first case of ‘Omicron’ infection in the Delhi police. He was accompanied by two others who are also under home isolation, the police said.

During their return to India, the police team and Singh underwent COVID-19 screening both at London’s Heathrow airport and the Delhi airport. They reached Delhi on December 24. Singh will be sent to police custody after completion of his quarantine period, police said.