Delhi

Delhi Police resolves landlord issue

The Delhi Police on Saturday intervened and resolved an issue wherein a landlord was asking two students to vacate the house in Mukerjee Nagar area.

DCP (North West) Vijayanta Arya said that they received a panic call from a house where two students were trapped in Mukherjee Nagar. The students said that their landlord had stopped food supply to them and had asked them to vacate the house.

Food supply

“A police team was sent and issues was resolved. We provided food supply to the landlord and convinced him to let the students stay. We are getting calls from various PGs and hostels in Mukherjee Nagar area and we are ensuring food supply and other assistance to them,” said Ms. Arya.

