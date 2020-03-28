Delhi Police resolves landlord issue

The Delhi Police on Saturday intervened and resolved an issue wherein a landlord was asking two students to vacate the house in Mukerjee Nagar area.
DCP (North West) Vijayanta Arya said that they received a panic call from a house where two students were trapped in Mukherjee Nagar. The students said that their landlord had stopped food supply to them and had asked them to vacate the house.
Food supply
“A police team was sent and issues was resolved. We provided food supply to the landlord and convinced him to let the students stay. We are getting calls from various PGs and hostels in Mukherjee Nagar area and we are ensuring food supply and other assistance to them,” said Ms. Arya.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.