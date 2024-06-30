GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi police rescue siblings kidnapped from Laxmi Nagar after 3-hour long car chase

Updated - June 30, 2024 01:21 am IST

Published - June 30, 2024 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Two siblings, who were kidnapped from a restaurant in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar for a ransom of ₹50 lakh, were rescued safely after the Delhi police pursued the kidnapper for three hours, said officials on Saturday. However, the accused is yet to be arrested, said the police.

DCP (East) Apoorva Gupta said that they were informed of the incident late Friday night. A man pretending to be working at the parking lot had kidnapped the children — an 11-year-old girl and three-year-old boy — after their parents had gone to a sweets shop in Vikas Marg at Shakarpur for a few minutes. “He called the couple while driving the vehicle and demanded a ransom of ₹50 lakh,” she added.

Two teams were formed and several police cars were deployed to nab the accused, and after a three-hour chase, the kidnapper abandoned the car with the children near Samaypur Badli and escaped. The police rescued the siblings and reunited them with their parents, said the DCP.

