Delhi Police releases detained Jamia students

January 27, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - NEW DELHI

Delhi Police on Thursday released 12 of the 13 students of Jamia Millia Islamia University detained a day earlier.

A female JMI student detained on Wednesday, was released the same evening, the police added.

The students were detained before a screening of the first part of the two-part BBC documentary India: The Modi Question on the campus at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, which was prohibited by the university.

A senior police officer said the students were released after the Republic Day parade on Thursday afternoon.

No action taken

“There was an apprehension that those detained would create a ruckus ahead of the Republic Day. We have not taken any legal action against them,” the officer added.

On Wednesday, Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists and JMI students gathered at the university gate to protest the ban on the screening of the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had, on January 20, using emergency powers, issued orders to block YouTube videos of the first episode of the controversial documentary, and over 50 tweets with links to the videos, prompting several Opposition leaders to decry the “censorship”.

The External Affairs Ministry has called the documentary as a “propaganda piece”.

