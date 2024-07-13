Delhi Police registers FIR over 'lewd' remark targeting Kirti Chakra awardee's widow

Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) cell has registered an FIR over an alleged lewd remark made on the widow of Kirti Chakra Captain Anshuman Singh on social media platform X, officials said on Saturday.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday took a suo motu cognisance and filed a complaint before Delhi Police regarding the matter.

According to a police officer, the FIR has been registered at the IFSO unit under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita act and Information Technology (IT) Act.

The social media platform has also been contacted to provide details about the handle that allegedly passed the lewd comment, he said.

In a letter issued on Monday, the NCW referenced specific legal provisions that the comment violates, including Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which penalises acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, and Section 67 of the IT Act, 2000, which deals with the punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.

The commission also demanded a fair and timely investigation into the matter and requested a detailed action taken report (ATR) within three days.

