Delhi Police registers case after video shows man running over dog with SUV

July 07, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST - New Delhi

The video purports to show the dog sitting on the road as a black SUV runs its front wheel over it

PTI

Police have registered a case after a car driver allegedly drove his vehicle over a dog in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area, police said on Friday, July 7.

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga shared a video of the alleged incident on social media.

The video shows the dog sitting on the road as a black SUV runs its front wheel over it. The video also shows the dog, writhing in pain, unable to lift itself.

A case under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered at Vikaspuri police station and an investigation taken up, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

