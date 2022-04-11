Delhi police register FIR in clash between JNU student activists

A student after being injured in a clash between students’ unions over non-veg food, at Jawaharlal Nehru University, in New Delhi, Sunday, April 10, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

April 11, 2022 10:55 IST

Clashes broke out inside the campus with Left student activists alleging that the ABVP activists threatened the mess staff of Kaveri Hostel against serving non-vegetarian food

A day after violence broke out inside the hostel premises at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) between two student organisations, the Delhi Police on Monday lodged an FIR in the case.

According to DCP (Southwest) C. Manoj, a case was lodged at Vasant Kunj police station under Indian Penal Code Sections pertaining to voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, outraging the modesty of women, among others.

The DCP said that they received on March 11 a complaint from a group of students belonging to Left organisations such as the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union, the Students’ Federation of India, the Democratic Students’ Federation, and the All-India Students Association against unknown Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists.

Accordingly, an FIR was lodged, and further investigation is ongoing to collect factual and scientific evidence and identify the culprits.

Police added that a counter-complaint would be given by ABVP students at the police station and legal action would be initiated accordingly.

Clashes broke out inside the campus on Sunday evening with Left student activists alleging that the ABVP activists threatened the mess staff of Kaveri Hostel against serving non-vegetarian food and further assaulted students, causing injuries.

However, ABVP student activists alleged that Left-affiliated students tried to disrupt Ram Navami celebrations near the hostel and denied any wrongdoing. While police said that half-a-dozen students were injured in the violence, student organisations pegged it at around 30. Several students also staged a protest at the Vasant Kunj police station late on Sunday.